Florida airport to be renamed after Trump

10:07

Pic courtesy @EricTrump





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to rebrand the Palm Beach International Airport after US President Donald Trump, as reported by CBS News.





In a post on X, Eric Trump said, "Palm Beach International Airport is now officially.... "President Donald J. Trump International Airport!" Proud to have played a small role in making this happen. Huge thanks to State Representative Florida House District 94 Meg Weinberger, Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, and the overwhelming majority in the Florida House!"





The airport's new name, the President Donald J Trump International Airport, is set to take effect on July 1, as per CBS News.





However, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that they do not approve name changes, and the issue was a local one.

US President Donald Trump's son and businessman, Eric Trump announced on Monday (local time) that the Palm Beach International Airport is now being renamed as "President Donald J. Trump International Airport".