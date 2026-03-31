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Fierce contest for downfall between rupee, BJP's image: Akhilesh

Tue, 31 March 2026
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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said there is a fierce competition between the rupee and the BJP's image to fall lower. The leader of the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha also said that as cases of alleged corruption and misconduct involving BJP leaders and their associates continue to come to light, the party's image is worsening. 

Yadav's attack came a day after the rupee breached the 95 USD-mark in intra-day trade before regaining some lost ground to settle at 94.70 against the greenback, as the Iran war escalation jolted global markets, fuelling rupee volatility and risk-off sentiment. 

"In the race to fall lower, there's a fierce contest underway between the rupee and the BJP's image," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister posted on X in Hindi. "As the misdeeds, scandals and corruption of BJP members are being increasingly exposed, the BJP's image keeps plummeting further," he claimed. "Revelations about BJP members and their associates are indeed happening, but no resignations are forthcoming," Yadav said without elaborating. -- PTI

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