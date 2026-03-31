HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

FCRA Bill in Parl soon: Cong asks MPs to rush to Delhi

Tue, 31 March 2026
Share:
23:05
image
The Congress has directed its MPs to urgently reach Delhi and attend the Parliament session, as the union government is set to introduce the FCRA Amendment Bill, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said on Tuesday.

Describing the proposed law as "completely unconstitutional," Venugopal, in a statement, alleged that the central government is trying to introduce the bill at a time when MPs from states going to Assembly elections are busy with campaign activities.

Venugopal claimed that the Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) Bill would harm NGOs and community organisations, particularly those run by minority communities.

He said the Congress will not allow the bill to be passed under any circumstances.

The Congress leader also announced that the party will stage a protest outside Parliament at 10.30 am on Wednesday against the bill.

Venugopal further accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of "attempting to divide" people who are living peacefully and create tensions among them.

He said the bill is the latest example of such efforts. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IRGC threatens to target US firms in region from April 1
LIVE! IRGC threatens to target US firms in region from April 1

IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT Updates: Shreyas falls to Prasidh Krishna
IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT Updates: Shreyas falls to Prasidh Krishna

Buy from US or 'get your own oil' from Hormuz: Trump to allies
Buy from US or 'get your own oil' from Hormuz: Trump to allies

Trump's remarks marks one of the most direct rebukes yet from Washington to its allies over their refusal to support US-led military operations in Iran and over the energy crisis triggered by disruptions in the Persian Gulf.

US drops 2,000-pound bunker-buster bomb on Iran's Isfahan
US drops 2,000-pound bunker-buster bomb on Iran's Isfahan

Donald Trump shared a video on Truth Social purportedly showing explosions in Isfahan, Iran, following reports of attacks in Tehran. The authenticity of the video is unverified, but reports suggest a joint US-Israeli strike on an...

The Gulf War: What's Pakistan Up To?
The Gulf War: What's Pakistan Up To?

Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey met in Islamabad in what analysts say is the formal opening of a new diplomatic formation that could reshape the post-war regional order.Their immediate goal is a ceasefire; their larger ambition...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO