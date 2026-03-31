FCRA Bill in Parl soon: Cong asks MPs to rush to Delhi

23:05





Describing the proposed law as "completely unconstitutional," Venugopal, in a statement, alleged that the central government is trying to introduce the bill at a time when MPs from states going to Assembly elections are busy with campaign activities.





Venugopal claimed that the Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) Bill would harm NGOs and community organisations, particularly those run by minority communities.





He said the Congress will not allow the bill to be passed under any circumstances.





The Congress leader also announced that the party will stage a protest outside Parliament at 10.30 am on Wednesday against the bill.





Venugopal further accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of "attempting to divide" people who are living peacefully and create tensions among them.





He said the bill is the latest example of such efforts. -- PTI

The Congress has directed its MPs to urgently reach Delhi and attend the Parliament session, as the union government is set to introduce the FCRA Amendment Bill, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said on Tuesday.