HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Empty tank wagon derails in Vijayawada division; no injuries

Tue, 31 March 2026
Share:
20:52
File image
File image
An empty dairy wagon derailed on Tuesday morning at Kommarapudi Railway Station in the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway, disrupting traffic for a couple of hours on the Chennai route.

The goods train consisted of cylindrical tanks and was operating between Hazrat Nizamuddin (New Delhi) and Renigunta, a major industrial hub of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

"The incident took place today at 07.27 hours. No casualty or injury was caused as it was a goods train," a railway spokesperson said.

He added, "Though train movement towards Vijayawada side continued uninterrupted, rail traffic towards Chennai side was impacted for about two hours."

Railway authorities promptly initiated restoration measures to ensure early normalisation of traffic, he said.

"By 09.45 hours, traffic was restored in Chennai direction also thus ensuring movement in both directions within a reasonable time," the spokesperson added.

The Vijayawada division has constituted a probe to ascertain the reasons for the derailment. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'USA will remember!': Trump slams France over airspace row
LIVE! 'USA will remember!': Trump slams France over airspace row

IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT Updates: GT are underway!
IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT Updates: GT are underway!

Buy from US or 'get your own oil' from Hormuz: Trump to allies
Buy from US or 'get your own oil' from Hormuz: Trump to allies

Trump's remarks marks one of the most direct rebukes yet from Washington to its allies over their refusal to support US-led military operations in Iran and over the energy crisis triggered by disruptions in the Persian Gulf.

US drops 2,000-pound bunker-buster bomb on Iran's Isfahan
US drops 2,000-pound bunker-buster bomb on Iran's Isfahan

Donald Trump shared a video on Truth Social purportedly showing explosions in Isfahan, Iran, following reports of attacks in Tehran. The authenticity of the video is unverified, but reports suggest a joint US-Israeli strike on an...

Iranian plane set to pick up aid from India hit by US strike
Iranian plane set to pick up aid from India hit by US strike

Iranian officials allege a US airstrike on Mashhad airport damaged a Mahan Air plane set to collect vital medical aid from India.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO