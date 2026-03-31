Empty tank wagon derails in Vijayawada division; no injuries

20:52

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The goods train consisted of cylindrical tanks and was operating between Hazrat Nizamuddin (New Delhi) and Renigunta, a major industrial hub of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.





"The incident took place today at 07.27 hours. No casualty or injury was caused as it was a goods train," a railway spokesperson said.





He added, "Though train movement towards Vijayawada side continued uninterrupted, rail traffic towards Chennai side was impacted for about two hours."





Railway authorities promptly initiated restoration measures to ensure early normalisation of traffic, he said.





"By 09.45 hours, traffic was restored in Chennai direction also thus ensuring movement in both directions within a reasonable time," the spokesperson added.





The Vijayawada division has constituted a probe to ascertain the reasons for the derailment. -- PTI

An empty dairy wagon derailed on Tuesday morning at Kommarapudi Railway Station in the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway, disrupting traffic for a couple of hours on the Chennai route.