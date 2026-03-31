East, central and northwest India to witness heatwave days

21:01





Between April and June, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal over many parts of the country except most parts of east and northeast India, as well as eastern parts of central India and adjoining peninsular regions where above-normal maximum temperatures are expected.





"During the hot season (April-May-June), above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some regions of Maharashtra and Telangana, where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely," said the IMD.





The department also stated that in April, monthly maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of the country.





However, above-normal maximum temperatures are expected over many parts of east and northeast India and some parts of northwest India and southern peninsular India during the month.





Also, above-normal monthly minimum temperatures are most likely over most parts of India, except for some isolated pockets over south peninsula where normal minimum temperatures are likely during April.





Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country except Northeast India, where below-normal rainfall is expected over many parts in April.





Long period average (LPA) of rainfall over India during April based on data from 1971 to 2020 is about 39.2 mm. -- PTI

Above-normal heatwave days are likely over some parts of east, central and northwest India and the southeast Peninsula between April and June even as above-normal rainfall is expected in April, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its monthly forecast on Tuesday.