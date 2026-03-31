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Continue to eliminate Iran's power projection capabilities: US Central Command

Tue, 31 March 2026
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The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday (local time) released a video which claimed to show American military strikes targeting Iranian naval vessels and aircraft, amid escalating tension in West Asia. 

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "US forces continue to eliminate the Iranian regime's ability to project power in meaningful ways outside of Iran's borders." The video reportedly captured precision strikes carried out against assets linked to Iran's military capabilities at sea and in the air. --ANI

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