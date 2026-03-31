HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Civic body seizes Jayalalithaa's Hyderabad house briefly over tax dues

Tue, 31 March 2026
Share:
18:24
File image
File image
The GHMC briefly seized a residential building owned by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Hyderabad over unpaid property tax dues, and released it on Tuesday after the caretakers assured to settle the arrears. 

The G+4 (Ground Plus four floors) building at Srinagar Colony here was seized on Monday by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials after its caretakers allegedly failed to respond to multiple notices regarding tax dues pending since 2017, a GHMC official said. 

"We issued notices for payment of property tax dues, even visiting the premises several times. We had to seize it as per rules as there was no alternative," he said. 

The property tax payable stood at over Rs 82 lakh after waiver of 90 percent of interest, offered by GHMC, on the pending property tax. 

The caretakers have sought vacancy remission as the building remained unoccupied since Jayalalithaa's death (in 2016). 

The request for vacancy remission (which provides for consession in property tax) has been accepted, he said. 

The building is in the name of Jayalalithaa, and its ownership would be transferred after the claimants submit the necessary proof. 

Legal proceedings regarding the property's inheritance are going on. 

Though it is a residential building, it is now in the commercial category as it was rented out to a company of businessman Vijay Mallya in the past. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'USA will remember!': Trump slams France over airspace row
LIVE! 'USA will remember!': Trump slams France over airspace row

IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT Updates: Punjab Kings win toss, to bowl vs GT
IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT Updates: Punjab Kings win toss, to bowl vs GT

Trump willing to end war without reopening Hormuz: WSJ
Trump willing to end war without reopening Hormuz: WSJ

US President Donald Trump is considering ending the military operation against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, according to the Wall Street Journal.

US drops 2,000-pound bunker-buster bomb on Iran's Isfahan
US drops 2,000-pound bunker-buster bomb on Iran's Isfahan

Donald Trump shared a video on Truth Social purportedly showing explosions in Isfahan, Iran, following reports of attacks in Tehran. The authenticity of the video is unverified, but reports suggest a joint US-Israeli strike on an...

After Spain, Italy denies US aircraft access to military base
After Spain, Italy denies US aircraft access to military base

Italy has denied the United States the use of the Sigonella military base for flights heading to West Asia, citing a lack of consultation and concerns over the nature of the flights. This decision reflects Italy's stance on avoiding...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO