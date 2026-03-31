Civic body seizes Jayalalithaa's Hyderabad house briefly over tax dues

18:24

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The G+4 (Ground Plus four floors) building at Srinagar Colony here was seized on Monday by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials after its caretakers allegedly failed to respond to multiple notices regarding tax dues pending since 2017, a GHMC official said.





"We issued notices for payment of property tax dues, even visiting the premises several times. We had to seize it as per rules as there was no alternative," he said.





The property tax payable stood at over Rs 82 lakh after waiver of 90 percent of interest, offered by GHMC, on the pending property tax.





The caretakers have sought vacancy remission as the building remained unoccupied since Jayalalithaa's death (in 2016).





The request for vacancy remission (which provides for consession in property tax) has been accepted, he said.





The building is in the name of Jayalalithaa, and its ownership would be transferred after the claimants submit the necessary proof.





Legal proceedings regarding the property's inheritance are going on.





Though it is a residential building, it is now in the commercial category as it was rented out to a company of businessman Vijay Mallya in the past. -- PTI

The GHMC briefly seized a residential building owned by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Hyderabad over unpaid property tax dues, and released it on Tuesday after the caretakers assured to settle the arrears.