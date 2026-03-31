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China says three of its ships crossed Strait of Hormuz

Tue, 31 March 2026
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China on Tuesday said three of its ships carrying oil supplies have passed through the Strait of Hormuz and thanked "relevant parties" for facilitation and coordination. 

"After coordination with relevant parties, three Chinese ships recently transited the Strait of Hormuz. We express appreciation for the assistance of relevant parties", Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing without naming Iran, which is currently controlling the movement of oil shipments from the Gulf crossing the Strait. 

Iran is demanding international recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. 

The Strait of Hormuz and waters nearby are an important route for international goods and energy trade. 

China calls for an immediate end to hostilities to restore peace and stability in the Gulf, Mao said. 

This is the first time China, a large importer of Iranian oil for years despite US sanctions, spoke of its ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz amid reports that Iran is permitting the Chinese ships to cross the Strait in view of the close strategic ties. 

Mao also said the Middle East war will figure in the meeting between Pakistan deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. 

Dar, who is also the foreign minister, is travelling to China on Tuesday. 

He is expected to brief Wang on the discussions held during the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Turkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia to promote talks between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict. -- PTI

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