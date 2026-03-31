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Centre relaxes kerosene supply rules for 60 days amid LPG shortage

Tue, 31 March 2026
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The government has relaxed kerosene distribution rules for cooking purposes for the next 60 days amid a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage in the country due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. Select petrol pumps, operated by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), have been permitted to distribute kerosene, including in 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) which have been declared "kerosene-free." 

In view of the prevailing geo-political situation affecting energy supplies worldwide, the central government has decided to make an ad hoc allocation of public distribution system (PDS) Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) to the states/UTs, including 21 states/UTs, which are PDS SKO free as detailed at annexure, for distribution to households for cooking and lighting purposes,' said a gazette notification dated March 29. 

The states and UTs include Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (UP), among others. The government has also granted a temporary permission to the OMCs to store kerosene up to 2,500 litres to ensure fuel availability for cooking purposes. A maximum of two fuel stations could dispense kerosene in each district, as designated by the state government or UT administration. Agents and dealers of kerosene have also been exempt from obtaining certain licences to enable faster distribution, according to the government order. 

Amid the West Asia conflict, India is witnessing LPG shortage as maximum supplies are secured from the region. This crisis has prompted the government to introduce measures such as kerosene allocation and faster piped natural gas (PNG) adoption in the country to meet cooking gas requirement.  

-- Shubhangi Mathur/Business Standard

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