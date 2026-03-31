BJP unveils manifesto for Viksit Keralam

16:03





The manifesto, unveiled by the party's national president Nitin Nabin and state party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, positions Kerala as a preferred global tourism destination while aiming to develop the state's cities as specialised economic hubs.





The party has promised to promote Thiruvananthapuram as an IT and innovation capital, Kochi as India's shipbuilding hub, Kozhikode as a centre for healthcare and medical innovation, Thrissur as a cultural tourism capital, Kollam as an internationally competitive blue economy cluster prioritising marine exports, and Kannur as a defence innovation hub.





The party emphasised that these sectoral hubs are expected to generate substantial employment opportunities. On the welfare front, the BJP promises a Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha card for needy women, providing a monthly recharge of Rs 2,500 for medicines and groceries. The manifesto also proposes establishing an AIIMS in Kerala, along with a high-speed railway network connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur. Further pledges include providing two free LPG cylinders per year to poor families, one during Onam and one during Christmas.





Every household will also be supplied with 20,000 litres of free water per month. The manifesto also addresses the management of major places of worship, including Sabarimala and Guruvayur, promising protection through revamped Devaswom Boards. Regarding the Mullaperiyar Dam, the BJP pledged to ensure water supply for Tamil Nadu while safeguarding Kerala's interests.' -- ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala on Tuesday released its election manifesto outlining a detailed roadmap for the state's development, sector-specific economic growth, and welfare initiatives for women and poor families if voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls.