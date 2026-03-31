Bhojshala dispute: SC to hear plea against inspection of complex tomorrow

18:07





According to the cause list of the apex court, a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is likely to take up the appeal filed by Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society.





On March 16, a high court bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi had set April 2 for the regular hearing of the petitions related to the disputed Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex and said it will inspect the site.





On March 28, the two high court judges inspected the complex in Dhar. Justices Shukla and Awasthi of the Indore bench of high court had reached the site at around 1:50pm and left at 2:45pm.





The Hindu community considers Bhojshala to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while the Muslim side claims the 11th-century monument is the Kamal Maula Mosque.





As per an ASI order of April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship at the complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are permitted to offer namaz every Friday. -- PTI

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Wednesday a plea challenging an order of the Madhya Pradesh high court which said it will inspect the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar before April 2 in light of the "numerous disputes" pertaining to the ASI-protected structure.