Bagdogra-Delhi flight makes emergency landing after mid-air smoke alert

19:59





The flight (IX1523), operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, was diverted to Lucknow Monday evening after the pilot issued a "Mayday" call - an internationally recognised distress signal used in life-threatening emergencies - after the crew detected smoke in the avionics -- aviation electronics -- bay.





According to sources, Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Lucknow was alerted about the diversion, and the aircraft landed safely at around 5.18 pm.





A total of 148 people, including six crew members, were on board the flight.





All passengers were safely evacuated after landing. Following the incident, the aircraft was declared "Aircraft on Ground" (AOG), a technical term indicating that the plane has been grounded due to a fault requiring immediate inspection and repair before it can fly again.





Passengers were accommodated on alternate flights to their destination. -- PTI

A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Bagdogra (Siliguri) made an emergency landing at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow after a smoke alarm, sources said on Tuesday.