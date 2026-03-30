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Amritsar: Loud explosion-like sound near police station cause panic

Tue, 31 March 2026
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Amritsar Rural Police said they have launched an investigation into the loud explosion-like sound some villagers in the Rajasansi area said they had heard on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. 

Villagers near Bhindi-Saidhan police station, under the jurisdiction of Amritsar Rural police district in the Rajasansi area, claimed they heard a loud sound at night, spreading panic in the surrounding areas. 

The police said no loss of life or property has been reported, and the matter is under investigation. 

They confirmed that there has been no damage to the police station building or its premises. 

Various police teams, including forensics experts, are investigating the matter. 

They are also checking CCTV footage from the area, an official said. It is to be noted that in the past, there have been grenade attacks targeting police stations in Punjab. -- PTI

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