8 women devotees killed in stampede at Bihar temple

12:17





Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, "At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on."





he exact cause that led to the stampede is not known, but there was a huge rush of devotees, said Haque, who was also present at the spot.





A devotee wept as she recounted the stampede. "There was a massive crowd. Four of us had come from Patna. We got separated from each other. People were trampled on."

Eight women devotees killed in a stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda district. The stampede took place at Mata Sheetla Temple in Maghra Village, which is nearly five kilometres from Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district. As this was the last Tuesday of the month of Chaitra, a massive crowd of devotees had gathered at the temple.