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4 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon

Tue, 31 March 2026
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11:08
Representational image
Representational image
Four IDF soldiers died while fighting in Southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Tuesday, Jerusalem Post reported. The military shared the names of three of the soldiers, Captain Noam Madmoni, Staff Sergeant Ben Cohen, and Staff Sergeant Maxsim Entis, while the fourth soldier's name is still under the wraps, as per Jerusalem Post. 

During the incident, two additional soldiers were wounded, one in serious condition and the other with moderate wounds. The families of all affected soldiers have been notified, the military said. 

Nine IDF soldiers have been killed fighting in Lebanon since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion on February 28, as per Jerusalem Post. Since the begining of the war, 22 civilians have died by rocket and missile fire from Lebanon and Iran. On Thursday, 43-year-old Uri Peretz was killed in Nahariya by a direct hit after Hezbollah launched a wave of rockets at northern Israel, injuring twenty-five additional people, as per Jerusalem Post. -- ANI

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