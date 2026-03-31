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4 held in Delhi drug bust; cocaine, MDMA worth Rs 1.1 cr seized

Tue, 31 March 2026
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The police busted a drug racket operating in Delhi and arrested four people, including two foreign nationals, with cocaine and MDMA valued around Rs 1.1 crore, an official said on Tuesday. 

The police said they were part of an organised network that procured drugs from foreign sources and distributed them through local peddlers. 

Mohammad Hasan and Razia, both residents of Delhi, and two African nationals -- Diouf Solomon alias Oskar, a resident of Senegal and Bemah, a native of Liberia, have been arrested. 

According to the police, the arrests were made following an operation based on tip-off regarding the supply of psychotropic substances in the area. 

"The operation began on March 25 when police received information that Hasan was involved in supplying MDMA and would be arriving near Chitra Vihar jhuggi in Preet Vihar. Following a tip-off, a trap was laid and Hasan (23) was apprehended while he was on a scooter," the officer said. 

During his search, 7.58 grams of MDMA was recovered, following which a case was registered. 

During interrogation, Hasan disclosed that he sourced the drugs from a foreign national identified as Oskar (27), who supplied narcotics at various locations along the Outer Ring Road. 

Acting on this lead, the police team conducted further surveillance and laid another trap on the intervening night of March 27 and 28 near Sriniwaspuri. Oskar was apprehended while transporting drugs on a scooter bearing a fake number plate, which was later found to be stolen from Uttam Nagar area. 

A small quantity of MDMA was recovered from his possession. -- PTI

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