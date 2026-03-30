Woman, lover among three nabbed for killing husband in UPs' Amroha

23:41





According to the police, Ruhi, the wife, pretended to sleep on a cot by her husband, when he was hacked to death allegedly by the lover and another 21-year-old man.





Superintendent of police of Amroha Amit Kumar Anand said the incident was reported on March 29.





The victim was Mehraj, 35, a native of Piplaoti Kala village in Hasanpur, and a mason by profession.





"During the investigation, it came to light when the father of the deceased went to his house in the morning, he found his son lying dead on a cot. He had sustained injury marks on his neck, hand and leg. On an adjoining cot, Meraj's wife Ruhi lay asleep," the officer said.





The SP said the role of the wife appeared suspicious. When she was interrogated, Ruhi revealed that she had been having an affair with her brother-in-law, Farman, for the past at least five years.





Mehraj knew about the affair and was against it, he said. -- PTI

A 27-year-old woman was arrested along with her lover and another man in connection with the killing of her husband in Amroha's Hasanpur, the police said on Monday.