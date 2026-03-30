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Will blow up Kharg, desalination plants unless...: Trump

Mon, 30 March 2026
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Update on the Iran war:
US President Donald Trump shares a post on Truth Social on the when the war will end. 

"The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately "Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely "stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet "touched.' 

"This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime's 47 year "Reign of Terror.' Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Middle East Expert, Waiel Awwad, on Monday, asserted that the ongoing war in West Asia is benefiting rich countries like the US, citing President Donald Trump's growing assets as evidence. 

Speaking with ANI, Awwad said that Trump is prolonging the war to appease his billionaire associates and fulfill Israel's agenda. "You see, the problem is that the rich countries become richer in the wars and the poor countries become poorer. So you can see most of the countries all over the world, including the United States, people in the States are demonstrating against their government, against Trump, why he went for this war," he said. 

"So basically, Trump is trying to please the billionaire club that he surrounded himself with. You could see his assets, how they have been increased. You can see that he has been doing whatever the Prime Minister of Israel tells him to do. So he's not finding any way out to come out," he said. 

Awwad provided a significant counter-report to Trump's claims of military dominance. While Trump spoke of "knocking out" the Iranian Navy, Awwad cited reports from Tehran claiming that US Marines and commandos attempted a ground landing on Kharg Island (Iran's vital oil hub) and were captured. 

Awwad warned that with the Easter holiday approaching, there are fears of a "dirty bomb" or a "false flag" operation designed to create havoc in South Asia and warned that the conflict may escalate, citing Trump's rhetoric and troop deployments.

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