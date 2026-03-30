Week 5 of Iran war: Stock markets slump in early trade

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The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,191.24 points to 72,391.98 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty slumped 349.45 points to 22,470.15. From the 30-Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the biggest laggards. Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.32 per cent lower to USD 115.3 per barrel. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday as the ongoing war in West Asia continue to rattle markets globally, driving crude oil prices higher. Unabated foreign fund outflows also added to the weakness in domestic equities.