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We could take Kharg Island easily: Trump on seizing Iran's oil hub

Mon, 30 March 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) hinted that Washington could seize Iran's key oil export hub on Kharg Island in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper. 

He told the Financial Times, "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options." Underscoring the strategic importance of the island, Trump said, "I don't think they have any defence. We could take it very easily," suggesting the facility could be captured with minimal resistance. Trump also openly voiced his broader objective regarding Iran's energy resources. 

He told the Financial Times, "To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say, 'Why are you doing that?' But they're stupid people," while dismissing domestic criticism, adding that opponents of such a move are "stupid people."

He further indicated that any potential operation could require a sustained US presence. " It would also mean we had to be there [in Kharg Island] for a while, " Trump told the Financial Times. Drawing a parallel with US policy in Venezuela, Trump said Washington could pursue long-term control over oil assets, saying it could be held "indefinitely", Financial Times reported.

 Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he's optimistic about a deal with Iran, citing "very good negotiations" and Iran allowing 20 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a "sign of respect". Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Trump said, "I do see a deal in Iran, yeah. Could be soon." 

"So we've had very good negotiations today with Iran, getting a lot of the things that they should have given us a long time ago. See how it works out, but they're very good, moving along very nicely. And they've destroyed a lot of additional targets today. The Navy's gone, the Air Force's gone, we know that. We've destroyed many, many targets today. It was a big day. And we are negotiating with them directly and indirectly," he said further. -- ANI


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