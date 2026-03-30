US Second Lady Usha Vance launches podcast to spur reading among kids

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Usha Chilukuri Vance/Reuters





"The first episode will feature the Second Lady reading The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter," a statement from her office said.





Vance's initiative comes at a time when reading proficiency is declining in the US.





As per the National Assessment of Educational Progress report for 2024-25, only 31 percent of fourth and eighth-grade students are proficient in reading.





Vance's podcast episodes will also feature special guest readers, including celebrities, children's authors, athletes, veterans, musicians, and more.





"Reading for pleasure at home builds stronger literacy and classroom skills and opens the door to a world of opportunity for children," said Vance.





"I'm excited to invite special guests to share great stories, spread their love of reading, and help reverse the decline of childhood literacy rates in our country," she said.





The podcast is part of the Second Lady's ongoing initiative to increase childhood literacy rates and inspire a love of reading in children across the country.





In June 2025, Vance launched her Summer Reading Challenge, which received tens of thousands of submissions from across all 50 states and most US territories. -- PTI

US Second Lady Usha Vance on Monday launched her 'Storytime with the Second Lady' as part of efforts to increase child literacy rates and encourage reading among kids.