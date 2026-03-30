TVK flags 'no police security' for Vijay, complains to CEO

20:39





The party had also cancelled its scheduled and officially approved campaign in Villivakkam, where actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay was supposed to have addressed the crowd.





In the letter made public on social media, the party claimed that a serious lapse in election-related security arrangements during the campaign on Monday led to a total standstill of the convoy movement from Perambur to Kolathur.





According to the representation, although the movement had proper official approval, there was no police deployment or traffic management provided by the authorities.





The complaint stated that due to an overwhelming response and large gatherings of the general public on the roads, campaign vehicles were rendered completely stationary.





The party alleged that this lack of basic protection and traffic regulation posed a serious risk to public safety and severely disrupted the legitimate election campaigning process of a registered political party.





The TVK leadership raised concerns about unequal treatment and possible administrative bias during the ongoing election process.





It requested the Election Commission of India to immediately inquire into the matter and direct the Chennai City Police Commissioner to provide adequate personnel for the convoy and public meetings. -- PTI

The TVK on Monday filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, alleging a complete absence of police deployment and security for party president Vijay's election convoy in Chennai.