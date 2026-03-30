TN poll battle heats up; Stalin, Vijay file nominations

22:39





Seeking a fourth consecutive mandate from Kolathur, Stalin struck a confident note after filing his papers, projecting an emphatic victory and continuity of governance.





The DMK chief hosted a meeting of leaders in his Secular Progressive Alliance at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.





DMK sources said the chief minister has warned district secretaries that if candidates of the alliance parties did not win polls, they may be eased out of their posts.





Also, it has been conveyed to stakeholders that the election war room functioning from DMK headquarters may be approached in case of any issues and prompt action will be taken.





Addressing a poll rally at Kadayanallur, AIADMK chief Palaniswami, the leader of opposition, made a fresh promise of providing "double boiled quality rice" at PDS shops similar to the "good quality rice sold in private shops."





The AIADMK chief said: "This is for sure; quality rice will be supplied in ration shops notwithstanding the expenditure."





He slammed the ruling DMK for "sheltering" those expelled from his party and said it would gain nothing from them in the ensuing Assembly polls.





Vijay, who entered the fray from the working-class stronghold of Perambur, attacked the DMK over the law and order situation and "rising unemployment."





The actor-politician also urged voters to give his party a decisive opportunity. -- PTI

Chief Minister M K Stalin and TVK chief Vijay filed their nominations on Monday for the April 23 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, marking a charged beginning to the electoral battle as campaigning gathered fierce momentum ahead of the high-stakes political showdown in the state.