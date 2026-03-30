HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TN poll battle heats up; Stalin, Vijay file nominations

Mon, 30 March 2026
Share:
22:39
image
Chief Minister M K Stalin and TVK chief Vijay filed their nominations on Monday for the April 23 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, marking a charged beginning to the electoral battle as campaigning gathered fierce momentum ahead of the high-stakes political showdown in the state. 

Seeking a fourth consecutive mandate from Kolathur, Stalin struck a confident note after filing his papers, projecting an emphatic victory and continuity of governance. 

The DMK chief hosted a meeting of leaders in his Secular Progressive Alliance at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam. 

DMK sources said the chief minister has warned district secretaries that if candidates of the alliance parties did not win polls, they may be eased out of their posts. 

Also, it has been conveyed to stakeholders that the election war room functioning from DMK headquarters may be approached in case of any issues and prompt action will be taken. 

Addressing a poll rally at Kadayanallur, AIADMK chief Palaniswami, the leader of opposition, made a fresh promise of providing "double boiled quality rice" at PDS shops similar to the "good quality rice sold in private shops." 

The AIADMK chief said: "This is for sure; quality rice will be supplied in ration shops notwithstanding the expenditure." 

He slammed the ruling DMK for "sheltering" those expelled from his party and said it would gain nothing from them in the ensuing Assembly polls. 

Vijay, who entered the fray from the working-class stronghold of Perambur, attacked the DMK over the law and order situation and "rising unemployment." 

The actor-politician also urged voters to give his party a decisive opportunity. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 19 vessels with energy cargo for India stranded in Hormuz
LIVE! 19 vessels with energy cargo for India stranded in Hormuz

IPL 2026: RR vs CSK Updates: Sooryavanshi shines, RR crush CSK by 8 wickets
IPL 2026: RR vs CSK Updates: Sooryavanshi shines, RR crush CSK by 8 wickets

Iran denies Trump's claims of direct talks with US
Iran denies Trump's claims of direct talks with US

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that the country has held no "direct" talks with the United States as of now and added that it has received messages through some mediators regarding the US' desire for...

Will blow up Iran's oil wells, power plants if....., warns Trump
Will blow up Iran's oil wells, power plants if....., warns Trump

US President Donald Trump has threatened to target Iran's civilian energy infrastructure, including power plants, oil wells and Kharg Island, if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Does US Plan To Continue This War For '1 Or 2 Years'?
Does US Plan To Continue This War For '1 Or 2 Years'?

This weekend, Donald Trump has begun to say the quiet part out loud -- that he wants to take control of Iran's oil, a formulation more in line with his robber-baron style of international relations.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO