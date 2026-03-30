HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Suvendu files nomination from Nandigram, braces for duel with Mamata in Bhabanipur

Mon, 30 March 2026
Share:
21:23
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
Declaring that the battle for Nandigram has become "easier" than it was in 2021, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday filed his nomination papers from the constituency he has represented since 2016 and then quickly shifted the spotlight to a second, bigger battlefield- Bhabanipur, where he is set to take on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

If Nandigram was the theatre that produced Bengal's most dramatic political upset five years ago, Bhabanipur now threatens to become the stage for its sequel. 

Adhikari had defeated Banerjee in Nandigram by 1,956 votes in 2021. Adhikari, the leader of the opposition, filed his papers before the sub-divisional officer in Haldia after a roadshow through parts of Purba Medinipur, accompanied by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh. 

"Compared to 2021, Nandigram is easier this time," Adhikari said after filing his papers. 

"Dharmendraji was telling me after seeing the roadshow that 'is baar teen guna hoga' (the victory margin would be three times). People want to press the EVM button immediately. It feels as if the election is tomorrow. People do not want one more moment of misrule," he said. Adhikari claimed that the arithmetic which had made Nandigram a difficult contest in 2021 had now changed in BJP's favour. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TVK flags 'no police security' for Vijay, complains to CEO
LIVE! TVK flags 'no police security' for Vijay, complains to CEO

IPL 2026: RR vs CSK Updates: Burger, Brijesh keep up the pressure
IPL 2026: RR vs CSK Updates: Burger, Brijesh keep up the pressure

8 Indians dead, one missing in West Asia conflict: Govt
8 Indians dead, one missing in West Asia conflict: Govt

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed the deaths of eight Indian nationals and one missing person in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict. The Indian government is providing support to affected families and facilitating...

'Big day in Iran': Trump amid claims of 'regime change'
'Big day in Iran': Trump amid claims of 'regime change'

Donald Trump claims the US military decimated Iran's Navy and Air Force, hinting at regime change while Iran accuses the US and Israel of planning a ground invasion.

Hormuz Tensions Put India At Heart Of US Strategy
Hormuz Tensions Put India At Heart Of US Strategy

Delhi should keep all its options open in what is essentially a transitional period in the geopolitics of energy rather than remain a gatekeeper serving Trump's 'America First', suggests Ambasssador M K Bhadrakumar.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO