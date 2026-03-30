Suvendu files nomination from Nandigram, braces for duel with Mamata in Bhabanipur

21:23

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari





If Nandigram was the theatre that produced Bengal's most dramatic political upset five years ago, Bhabanipur now threatens to become the stage for its sequel.





Adhikari had defeated Banerjee in Nandigram by 1,956 votes in 2021. Adhikari, the leader of the opposition, filed his papers before the sub-divisional officer in Haldia after a roadshow through parts of Purba Medinipur, accompanied by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh.





"Compared to 2021, Nandigram is easier this time," Adhikari said after filing his papers.





"Dharmendraji was telling me after seeing the roadshow that 'is baar teen guna hoga' (the victory margin would be three times). People want to press the EVM button immediately. It feels as if the election is tomorrow. People do not want one more moment of misrule," he said. Adhikari claimed that the arithmetic which had made Nandigram a difficult contest in 2021 had now changed in BJP's favour. -- PTI

Declaring that the battle for Nandigram has become "easier" than it was in 2021, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday filed his nomination papers from the constituency he has represented since 2016 and then quickly shifted the spotlight to a second, bigger battlefield- Bhabanipur, where he is set to take on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.