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Sensex tumbles 1,635 points

Mon, 30 March 2026
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Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the last trading session of the 2025-26 fiscal year sharply lower on Monday as the ongoing war in West Asia and surging crude oil prices kept investors' sentiment fragile. Weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows also added to the bearish trend in domestic equities. 

Declining for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,635.67 points or 2.22 per cent to settle at 71,947.55. During the day, it plunged 1,809.09 points or 2.45 per cent to 71,774.13. The 50-share NSE Nifty slumped 488.20 points or 2.14 per cent to end at 22,331.40. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest laggards. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid were the gainers. -- PTI

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