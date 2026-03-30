Salman Khan to feature in Vamshi Paidipally's film

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The action drama film is produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.





The makers are set to start production of the film in April.





The actor shared the announcement with a post on his X handle on Monday.





The post featured him posing alongside the director "Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju. #Shirish @SVC_official @kuldeeprathor9 #RafiKazi," read the caption.





The filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with the Prabhas-starrer Munna, re-shared the post on his handle and said he is honoured to work with the actor.





"Honoured to collaborate with @BeingSalmanKhan. Sir for my next film. This One is Powered by Heart and Driven by Conviction. April -- We Begin," he wrote.





Whereas it will be the first time for Paidipally and Raju working with the actor, the duo has previously collaborated on several projects, including Yevadu and Varisu, among others.





Khan will next feature in Maatrubhumi, which was previously titled Battle of Galwan.





The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China and it is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame. -- PTI

Bollywood star Salman Khan is set to collaborate with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally on his next film.