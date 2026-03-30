HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Salman Khan to feature in Vamshi Paidipally's film

Mon, 30 March 2026
Share:
19:39
image
Bollywood star Salman Khan is set to collaborate with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally on his next film. 

The action drama film is produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. 

The makers are set to start production of the film in April. 

The actor shared the announcement with a post on his X handle on Monday. 

The post featured him posing alongside the director "Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju. #Shirish @SVC_official @kuldeeprathor9 #RafiKazi," read the caption. 

The filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with the Prabhas-starrer Munna, re-shared the post on his handle and said he is honoured to work with the actor. 

"Honoured to collaborate with @BeingSalmanKhan. Sir for my next film. This One is Powered by Heart and Driven by Conviction. April -- We Begin," he wrote. 

Whereas it will be the first time for Paidipally and Raju working with the actor, the duo has previously collaborated on several projects, including Yevadu and Varisu, among others. 

Khan will next feature in Maatrubhumi, which was previously titled Battle of Galwan

The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China and it is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Compared to others, rupee is doing absolutely fine: FM
LIVE! Compared to others, rupee is doing absolutely fine: FM

IPL 2026: RR vs CSK Updates: CSK in trouble; lose 3 quick wkts
IPL 2026: RR vs CSK Updates: CSK in trouble; lose 3 quick wkts

Will blow up Iran's oil wells, power plants if....., warns Trump
Will blow up Iran's oil wells, power plants if....., warns Trump

US President Donald Trump has threatened to target Iran's civilian energy infrastructure, including power plants, oil wells and Kharg Island, if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Govt on alert, ready to act: Minister on West Asia crisis
Govt on alert, ready to act: Minister on West Asia crisis

The Indian government has implemented several measures to mitigate external risks, support the balance of payments, and maintain macroeconomic stability amidst the ongoing West Asia crisis, according to Minister of State for Finance...

Hormuz Tensions Put India At Heart Of US Strategy
Hormuz Tensions Put India At Heart Of US Strategy

Delhi should keep all its options open in what is essentially a transitional period in the geopolitics of energy rather than remain a gatekeeper serving Trump's 'America First', suggests Ambasssador M K Bhadrakumar.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO