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President Murmu to visit Bihar, Karnataka on Tuesday, Wednesday

Mon, 30 March 2026
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President Droupadi Murmu will visit Bihar and Karnataka from March 31 to April 1, according to a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

On March 31, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of Nalanda University at Rajgir, Bihar. 

On the next day on April 1, she will attend the 119th birthday and Guruvandana of Dr Sree Sree Sivakumara Mahaswamiji at Sree Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru, Karnataka. 

Earlier on Friday, President Droupadi Murmu met officers of the Central Power Engineering Service (CPES) and the Indian Economic Service (IES) at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan release, the President said that they stand at the forefront of India's growth, and their decisions will help build a stronger and self-reliant India. 

President Murmu also said that they will play a crucial role in shaping policies and implementing reforms that promote inclusive and sustainable development. 

She advised them to work with a spirit of dedication and passion. 

She said that they may face many challenges in their journey, but these challenges offer immense opportunities to contribute meaningfully to nation-building. 

They should always discharge their responsibilities with a spirit of curiosity, commitment to innovation and constant willingness to learn. -- ANI

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