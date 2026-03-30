HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nitin Nabin Resigns As Bihar MLA

Mon, 30 March 2026
Share:
11:58
image
Bharatiya Janata Party national President Nitin Nabin has resigned from the Bihar assembly.

"Nitin Nabinji resigned on Sunday and gave me his resignation letter, which I have submitted to Bihar assembly Speaker Prem Kumar," BJP Bihar president Sanjay Saragwi told reporters on Monday.

"Since Nitin Nabinji rushed to Assam on Sunday," Saragwi added, "he asked me to make it public on Monday."

Nitin Nabin represented Patna West once and Bankipur four times in the Bihar assembly. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month.

-- M I Khan in Patna

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Is an Arab 'Axis of Resistance' building against US-Israel?
LIVE! Is an Arab 'Axis of Resistance' building against US-Israel?

Will Trump Attack Yemen Next To Secure Oil Route?
Will Trump Attack Yemen Next To Secure Oil Route?

The Americans can occupy Bab el Mandeb, claim to have 'solved' the Strait of Hormuz crisis, declare victory that President Trump so desperately needs, points out Colonel Anil A Athale, former head of the history division, ministry of...

'My favourite...': Trump hints at seizing Iran's Kharg Island
'My favourite...': Trump hints at seizing Iran's Kharg Island

US President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of the US seizing Iran's key oil export hub on Kharg Island, suggesting it could be done with minimal resistance. He also expressed his desire to take Iran's oil resources, while...

Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar MLC; all eyes on next CM
Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar MLC; all eyes on next CM

Following his election to the Rajya Sabha, Nitish Kumar is set to resign from the Bihar Legislative Council, adhering to constitutional requirements and prompting speculation about future political strategies in Bihar.

Pakistan's deputy PM suffers hairline fracture after fall
Pakistan's deputy PM suffers hairline fracture after fall

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar sustained a hairline fracture in his shoulder after a fall during a reception for his Egyptian counterpart. Despite the injury, he continued with scheduled meetings...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO