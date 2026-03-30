Nitin Nabin Resigns As Bihar MLA





"Since Nitin Nabinji rushed to Assam on Sunday," Saragwi added, "he asked me to make it public on Monday."





Nitin Nabin represented Patna West once and Bankipur four times in the Bihar assembly. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month.





-- M I Khan in Patna

"Nitin Nabinji resigned on Sunday and gave me his resignation letter, which I have submitted to Bihar assembly Speaker Prem Kumar," BJP Bihar president Sanjay Saragwi told reporters on Monday.