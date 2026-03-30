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Navy man held for killing lover; body parts found in fridge

Mon, 30 March 2026
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A Navy employee identified as Ravindra was arrested in the Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam for allegedly murdering his lover and dismembering her body. The local police discovered the remains hidden inside the suspect's residence in LV Nagar. 

According to the Circle Inspector of Police (CI) in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, the incident took place in a house located in LV Nagar, where the accused reportedly dismembered the victim's body into two parts. One-half was kept in a refrigerator, while the other half was packed in a gunny bag. Police informed that the accused committed the crime while his wife was away at her parental home. 

According to reports, Ravindra had asked the victim, Mounika, to come to his house in the afternoon. An argument broke out between them, which escalated, leading to the brutal murder. The accused, Ravindra, has been taken into police custody. Gajuwaka police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.  -- ANI

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