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MP Govt Withdraws 5 Year Ban On Bank of Baroda

Mon, 30 March 2026
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The Madhya Pradesh government has withdrawn its order banning Bank of Baroda from undertaking government business, less than 24 hours after issuing it. 

The initial order, issued on March 27, barred the public sector lender from handling government transactions for five years, citing non-compliance with official instructions on fund transfers under the state's Chief Minister Kisan Yojana.

It alleged that the bank failed to transfer the full amount of 1,751 crore, as directed by the state government through the RTGS mechanism, resulting in only partial execution of the transaction. The order said the lapse caused a financial loss to the state exchequer and amounted to non-compliance with government directives.

On these grounds, the state imposed a five-year ban on the bank from undertaking any government business and also withdrew earlier permissions granted for treasury-related operations. However, in a fresh order issued on March 28, the state government said the earlier directive had been cancelled with immediate effect after receiving a representation from the bank.

-- Business Standard

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