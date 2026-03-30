HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

KitKat heist: 12 tons of chocolate bars stolen

Mon, 30 March 2026
Share:
11:08
image
Nestle has confirmed that a large shipment of KitKat chocolate bars was stolen in Europe.

In a statement shared on its official Instagram handle, KitKat revealed that over "12 tonnes of its chocolate bars" were taken in a major heist. The brand said there are no concerns for consumer safety, and the supply is not affected.

"We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland. We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate. The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected. Thank you," the post read.

KitKat's parent company, Nestle, confirmed that the shipment left its production facility the previous week, with the bars set to be distributed throughout Europe before eventually arriving at their final stop. And while a company spokesperson playfully praised the thieves' "exceptional taste," they also noted that their predicament has become increasingly common across the industry, as per eonline.

Amid the ongoing investigation, social media users couldn't resist turning the situation into a meme fest.

"This is what happens when your transit people 'take a break'," a social media user commented.

"We've seen all kinds of robberies... but this one definitely breaks the internet," another X user wrote.

The theft occurred just a few days before Easter, a time when many people enjoy the chocolate hunt, a tradition where chocolate eggs or bunnies are hidden for children to discover.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Regime change in Iran has already happened: Trump
LIVE! Regime change in Iran has already happened: Trump

'My favourite...': Trump hints at seizing Iran's Kharg Island
'My favourite...': Trump hints at seizing Iran's Kharg Island

US President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of the US seizing Iran's key oil export hub on Kharg Island, suggesting it could be done with minimal resistance. He also expressed his desire to take Iran's oil resources, while...

'India's Mettle Will Be Tested In Gulf War'
'India's Mettle Will Be Tested In Gulf War'

'India's ties with Israel have to do with defence and general technology.''The war changes nothing in what India and Israel hope to get from the relationship.''It's not as though India will get significantly more benefits from Iran if...

'Dubai could be blown up if UAE enters Iran war'
'Dubai could be blown up if UAE enters Iran war'

Economist Jeffrey Sachs saw Gulf nations' decision to partner with the US through the Abraham Accords as an "invitation for disaster" as it made them more dependent on American protection.

Indian killed in Iranian strike on Kuwait power plant
Indian killed in Iranian strike on Kuwait power plant

An Indian worker was killed in an attack on a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait, according to Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO