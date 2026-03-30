KitKat heist: 12 tons of chocolate bars stolen

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In a statement shared on its official Instagram handle, KitKat revealed that over "12 tonnes of its chocolate bars" were taken in a major heist. The brand said there are no concerns for consumer safety, and the supply is not affected.





"We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland. We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate. The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected. Thank you," the post read.





KitKat's parent company, Nestle, confirmed that the shipment left its production facility the previous week, with the bars set to be distributed throughout Europe before eventually arriving at their final stop. And while a company spokesperson playfully praised the thieves' "exceptional taste," they also noted that their predicament has become increasingly common across the industry, as per eonline.





Amid the ongoing investigation, social media users couldn't resist turning the situation into a meme fest.





"This is what happens when your transit people 'take a break'," a social media user commented.





"We've seen all kinds of robberies... but this one definitely breaks the internet," another X user wrote.





The theft occurred just a few days before Easter, a time when many people enjoy the chocolate hunt, a tradition where chocolate eggs or bunnies are hidden for children to discover. -- ANI

Nestle has confirmed that a large shipment of KitKat chocolate bars was stolen in Europe.