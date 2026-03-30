Israeli parl has just ensured Netanyahu avoids early polls

14:16





The budget needed to pass before April 1 to avoid automatic early elections, although Netanyahu still has the option to call elections sooner if he chooses.





Opposition leaders strongly criticized the plan, accusing the government of prioritizing increased funding for ultra-Orthodox communities despite rising national costs tied to the ongoing conflict with Iran and the lingering impact of the war in Gaza.





Opposition leader Yair Lapid described the move as "the greatest theft in the state's history,' while former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned it as a "nocturnal heist.'





A key point of contention was a last-minute addition of $250 million for ultra-Orthodox schools. Critics argue this is unfair, especially as many in the ultra-Orthodox community are exempt from mandatory military service at a time when Israel's army is under significant strain.





Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich defended the budget, saying it serves all Israeli citizens. The government, nearing the end of its four-year term, must hold elections by October.





With the budget passed, Netanyahu -- whose popularity has declined since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 -- is now more likely to complete his term. The budget passed by a 62-55 vote, with proceedings interrupted three times by missile sirens from Iran. Due to security concerns, the session was held in an auditorium closer to a bomb shelter.





At $270 billion, this is Israel's largest budget to date, including a 20% increase in defense spending to address the conflict with Iran. Defense funding has reached $45 billion, forcing cuts in other sectors. While polls show strong public support for the war, Netanyahu's political coalition has not seen a corresponding boost in popularity.





Ongoing missile attacks from Iran continue to disrupt daily life, while escalating conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon and disruptions to Persian Gulf oil supplies are contributing to global economic instability. Delaying elections until the fall could help Netanyahu gain political advantage if the war situation improves. However, the timing would also coincide with the anniversary of the October 7 attack. -- Agencies

Israel's parliament approved its annual budget early Monday after an overnight session, securing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government enough support to likely serve until the fall.