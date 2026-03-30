Iran says Trump's 15-pt proposal unrealistic, unreasonable

16:04





Baghaei added that there are currently no direct negotiations between Iran and the United States, adding that messages from Washington have only been relayed through intermediaries.





"We have had no direct negotiations with the United States so far," Baghaei told a press conference, according to the state news agency IRNA.





Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday that the US's 15-point list for halting the conflict contains "largely excessive, unrealistic, and unreasonable demands," contradicting US President Donald Trump's earlier claims that Iran had agreed to "most of' of the requests on the list.