Iran calls neighbour Turkey on ongoing war, Turkey says...

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During the call on Sunday evening, General Reza strongly condemned the "brutal military aggression" against Iran, calling it a clear violation of international law and fundamental principles of the global system, according to Press TV. He stressed that Iran is acting within its legitimate and "inalienable" right to self-defence.





He said, "Iran is exercising its legitimate and inalienable right to self-defence, responding decisively to the aggressors." According to Press TV, Turkish Defence Minister Guler, for his part, echoed concerns over the situation, describing the attacks on Iran as a "serious violation of international law."





According to Press TV, he also conveyed Ankara's willingness to play an active role in de-escalation efforts. Guler expressed Turkey's readiness to contribute to restoring regional security and stability at the earliest possible time.





Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) asserted that there has been a regime change in Iran, citing the decimation of its newly appointed leadership, referring to Mojtaba Khamenei, the current Supreme Leader of Iran and son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and shifts within the Islamic Republic's power structure amid the ongoing war in the region.





Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, the US President reflected on Washington's evolving narrative on the conflict and Tehran's future, stating that while a formal agreement remains possible but not guaranteed, there has already been regime change. He noted that subsequent Iranian leadership groups are "mostly dead" or composed of different figures than those previously in power, and he described the current situation as a form of regime change.





"I think we'll make a deal with them. Pretty sure. But it's possible we won't. But we've had regime change if you look already because the one regime was decimated, destroyed. They're all dead. The next regime is mostly dead," Trump said. Amidst the ongoing conflict, the US-and Israel-led air raids struck a petrochemical unit in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, as reported by Iranian state media, Press TV, on Sunday (local time). According to Press TV, citing Iranian officials, the situation at the facility has been brought "under control" after the strike.





This development comes after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement, claimed responsibility for targeting key industrial facilities in the region, including aluminium plants in the UAE and Bahrain, as reported by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), on Saturday. -- ANI

Iran's Acting Defence Minister Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn Reza held a key telephone conversation with Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler amid the ongoing West Asia conflict involving the United States and Israel, according to Iranian state media Press TV.