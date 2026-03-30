Indian killed in Iranian strike on Kuwait power plant

09:02

An Indian worker was killed in an Iranian attack on a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait.





According to a statement issued by Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy the strike targeted a service building at one of Kuwait's power and water desalination plants, resulting in the death of the Indian national and "significant material damage" to the facility.





"A service building at one of the power and water desalination plants was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait. This resulted in the death of one worker (of Indian nationality) and significant material damage to the building," the statement read.

Technical and emergency teams were deployed immediately under approved emergency plans to manage the aftermath of the incident and help sustain the plant's operational capacity.

The ministry said this response was undertaken in full coordination with Kuwait's security and relevant authorities to secure the affected site.

"Technical and emergency teams immediately began their work, in accordance with the approved emergency plans, to address the aftermath of the incident and maintain operational efficiency. This was done in full coordination with security and relevant authorities to secure the affected sites," the statement added.

The spokesperson further urged calm among the public and warned against spreading rumours, stressing that official updates would be released transparently as the situation develops.

The ministry reaffirmed that ensuring the stability and safety of electricity and water systems remained a top priority and that technical teams were working around the clock to anticipate any further contingencies and ensure continuity of essential services.