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India has become 'vishwachela', instead of 'vishwaguru': Punjab CM

Mon, 30 March 2026
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Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that while the country was supposed to become a "vishwaguru" (global leader), it has instead turned into a "vishwachela" (global disciple).
 
Addressing an event at Sakauti village in Meerut, he said the current situation is such that "Trump's orders prevail here," and the nation's policies appear to be influenced by external pressures.
 
"While people abroad are talking about travelling to Mars, we haven't even managed to fully cover the open sewers in our cities," he said, highlighting that fundamental problems remain even after 80 years of independence.
 
Speaking on the plight of farmers, Mann said, "A farmer's day begins in the fields at 1.30 am, simply because that is the only time electricity is available." He argued that either farmers should be provided with electricity during the daytime, or government officials should be required to adjust their office hours accordingly. He asserted that his government in Punjab has successfully ensured the supply of daytime electricity to farmers.
 
He also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying year after year, issues like terrorism and inflation do find mention in his speeches, yet no tangible change is visible on the ground. 
 
The Punjab CM was here for the unveiling ceremony of Maharaja Surajmal's statue; however, he departed without inaugurating it as a controversy erupted over the removal of the word "Jat" from the foundation wall of the statue. 
 
Members of the Jat community staged a sit-in protest for approximately 45 minutes, and the protesters alleged that the administration had deliberately insulted the community.

Subsequently, former Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan unveiled the statue.

Upon receiving information, Sardhana Udit SDM Narayan Sengar arrived at the scene and said that the plaque bearing the word 'Jat' had "gone missing somewhere," and that it would be located and reinstalled within 10 days.

Responding to this, Manu Chaudhary, national president of the Antarrashtriya Jat Sansad, told PTI that while the administration had requested a 10-day timeframe, the community has granted them 15 days.

He issued a warning that if the word 'Jat' is not reinstated by then, a panchayat will be convened on the 16th day to determine the future course of action.
 
Balyan attempted to pacify those staging the sit-in protest. He emphasised that this was a village-level event and said that he stood in solidarity with the villagers. -- PTI 

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