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Going abroad? Rupee at historic high of 95/USD

Mon, 30 March 2026
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The rupee pared its initial gains and hit a historic low of 95.22 in intra-day trade on Monday, rising oil prices, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and a strong dollar environment continuing to keep pressure on the currency. 

The rupee, which opened on a strong note after the Reserve Bank brought down the net open position that banks can keep overnight at USD 100 million, erased the gains and fell 160 paise from its opening level. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 93.62 and then gained further ground to 93.57 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 128 paise from its previous close. 

However, it failed to sustain the momentum and fell to an all-time intra-day low of 95.22 against the American currency. On Friday, the rupee slumped by a massive 89 paise to close at a historic low of 94.85 against the US dollar. 

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair is facing pressure from the elevated dollar index and crude oil prices. Safe-haven demand is keeping the dollar index firm above the 100 mark, limiting any meaningful recovery in the rupee. Moreover, rising geopolitical tensions quickly reflected in oil prices, and Brent crude surged as fears of supply disruptions increased, they added.

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