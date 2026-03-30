ED moves HC, challenges Kejriwal's acquittal in summons case

20:56





The matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday by Justice J Swarana Kanta Sharma.





On January 22, 2026, a Delhi court had acquitted Kejriwal in cases linked to his alleged failure to appear before the ED despite repeated summons.





The order was passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal at the Rouse Avenue Court.





The ED had earlier approached the trial court in February 2024, stating that Kejriwal, who was among the accused in the matter, had not complied with multiple summons issued to him for questioning during the investigation.





The case originates from allegations of irregularities in the formulation and implementation of Delhi's excise policy for 2022.





The complaint was initially made by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, raising concerns about procedural lapses. -- ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order acquitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a case related to alleged non-compliance with the agency's summons in the excise policy matter.