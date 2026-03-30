EC transfers 173 police station heads across Bengal ahead of polls

09:44

The Election Commission has transferred officers-in-charge and inspectors-in-charge of 173 police stations across West Bengal, including 31 under Kolkata Police, as part of measures to ensure free and fair Assembly polls, officials said.





Officers posted in key constituencies such as Bhabanipur in Kolkata and Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district were included in the reshuffle that was effected on Sunday.





The transfers also involved inspectors and sub-inspectors assigned as ICs and OCs in districts, including Cooch Behar, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas.





According to the order, Soumitra Basu, previously with the Special Task Force (STF), will take charge as IC of the Bhabanipur police station.





In Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to face her former protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari, turning her long-held bastion into one of the state's most closely watched and fiercely contested Assembly seats.





The OCs of other key stations, such as Alipore, Ekbalpore, Haridevpur, Entally, Jorasanko, Gariahat, Bhawanipore, New Market, Bowbazar, Tollygunge, Amherst Street, Taratala, and Behala, were also transferred.

Debdulal Mondal has been posted as IC of Haldia, Kajal Dutta to Kolaghat, Susanta Chattopadhyay from Alipurduar to Egra, and Chandrakanta Shasmal as OC of Patashpur, officials said.





Poll body officials said such large-scale transfers are aimed at ensuring neutrality in law enforcement and maintaining a level playing field during the elections by minimising local influence.





The directive was issued by the commission from its New Delhi office, a senior poll official said.





The move comes amid continuing friction between the state government and the Centre over the transfer of officials ahead of elections.





Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has on multiple occasions alleged that such reshuffles are politically motivated.





The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4. -- PTI