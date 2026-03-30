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Delhi under orange alert for light rain, duststorm: Met

Mon, 30 March 2026
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Parts of Delhi received light rain on Monday as the India Meteorological Department placed the city under an orange alert, advising residents to remain prepared for adverse weather conditions. 

According to the weather office, moderate duststorms followed by light rain and thunderstorms, along with wind speeds of 50-70 kmph gusting up to 80 kmph, are very likely over most parts of Delhi. 

In addition, light rain or light thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 30'"40 kmph are expected in some parts of the city. 

An orange alert indicates that authorities and residents should "be prepared" for potentially disruptive weather, including strong winds, lightning and reduced visibility due to dust. 

The minimum temperature across parts of Delhi remained in a close range on Monday. 

Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded a minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius. 

Palam registered a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 19.4 degrees Celsius, and the Ridge station logged 19.5 degrees Celsius. 

Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, the department said. -- PTI

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