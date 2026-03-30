Court grants interim bail to teen accused of stabbing classmate, cites CBSE exam

22:34





Additional sessions judge Shreya Arora Mehta granted interim bail to 18-year-old Sufiyan Yusuf on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with two sureties of like amount.





According to the prosecution, on March 16, Sufiyan and a 'child in conflict with law' (CCL) got into an altercation with the complainant, Mohammad Rayyan, after he objected to them bursting crackers inside their senior secondary school in Ajmeri Gate.





The two allegedly threatened to kill Rayyan before leaving the premises.





On March 18, they again encountered the complainant outside a school on DDU Marg, which also served as their CBSE examination centre.





The confrontation escalated, with Sufiyan allegedly holding the complainant while the CCL stabbed him multiple times on the head, forearm and face.





"The question before this court is whether the necessity of appearing in the last remaining paper of the CBSE Class XII board examination constitutes a sufficiently compelling circumstance to justify the grant of interim bail for a limited period, notwithstanding the serious nature of the charges," the court said in its order dated March 27, noting that the accused was not a mere bystander but allegedly exhorted the CCL to stab the complainant.





"The right to education is a fundamental right under Article 21-A of the Constitution," the court observed, noting that the accused had already appeared for five of six papers, with the last scheduled for April 4.





It noted that failure to appear in the last paper would result in the loss of an entire academic year, forcing the accused to reappear in all six subjects next year.





"This constitutes irreparable prejudice to the academic career of a young person who is 18 years of age. The loss of an academic year at this critical juncture cannot be undone even if the applicant is ultimately found not guilty," the court said. -- PTI

A Delhi court has granted interim bail to a Class XII student accused of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his classmate outside their CBSE examination centre, citing the risk of loss of an academic year at this crucial stage of schooling.