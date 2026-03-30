Country not yet Maoist-free, but there has been significant decline: SP

18:18





Participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on "Efforts to free the country from Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)", Yadav said the government should seek to resolve the issue of Maoist menace through dialogue.





"We do not agree that the country has been completely liberated from Maoism; however, we certainly acknowledge that there has been a substantial decline in Naxalite activity," the MP from Azamgarh said.





During the tenure of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Maoism was eradicated from Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Chandauli districts -- a feat achieved through dialogue, he claimed.





He also emphasised that the government should give due consideration to the root causes of Maoism and focus its efforts on resolving the specific issues plaguing the Maoist-affected regions.





Participating in the discussion, Congress MP Jyotsna Mahant said that over the past two decades, 2,700 security personnel have laid down their lives due to Maoist violence.





Highlighting the grievances of the tribal regions, she said, "The government appears to have adopted a policy of answering bullets with bullets."





Mahant also argued that this issue should be viewed as a shared national concern. -- PTI

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav on Monday said the country has not yet been freed of Maoist issue but acknowledged that the magnitude of the problem has diminished significantly.