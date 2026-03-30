HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Country not yet Maoist-free, but there has been significant decline: SP

Mon, 30 March 2026
Share:
18:18
image
Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav on Monday said the country has not yet been freed of Maoist issue but acknowledged that the magnitude of the problem has diminished significantly. 

Participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on "Efforts to free the country from Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)", Yadav said the government should seek to resolve the issue of Maoist menace through dialogue. 

"We do not agree that the country has been completely liberated from Maoism; however, we certainly acknowledge that there has been a substantial decline in Naxalite activity," the MP from Azamgarh said. 

During the tenure of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Maoism was eradicated from Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Chandauli districts -- a feat achieved through dialogue, he claimed. 

He also emphasised that the government should give due consideration to the root causes of Maoism and focus its efforts on resolving the specific issues plaguing the Maoist-affected regions. 

Participating in the discussion, Congress MP Jyotsna Mahant said that over the past two decades, 2,700 security personnel have laid down their lives due to Maoist violence. 

Highlighting the grievances of the tribal regions, she said, "The government appears to have adopted a policy of answering bullets with bullets." 

Mahant also argued that this issue should be viewed as a shared national concern. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will blow up Kharg, desalination plants unless...: Trump
LIVE! Will blow up Kharg, desalination plants unless...: Trump

IPL 2026: Will rain steal Samson, Jadeja's spotlight?
IPL 2026: Will rain steal Samson, Jadeja's spotlight?

Kuwait Attack Claims Indian Life: India's Response to West Asia Crisis
Kuwait Attack Claims Indian Life: India's Response to West Asia Crisis

An Indian national has been killed in Kuwait following Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant, bringing the total number of Indian fatalities in the West Asia conflict to eight.

'Big day in Iran': Trump amid claims of 'regime change'
'Big day in Iran': Trump amid claims of 'regime change'

Donald Trump claims the US military decimated Iran's Navy and Air Force, hinting at regime change while Iran accuses the US and Israel of planning a ground invasion.

Rupee breaches 95-level against US dollar for first time
Rupee breaches 95-level against US dollar for first time

The Indian rupee rebounded against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restricted banks' net open positions in dollars. This move prompted banks to sell dollars, providing temporary support for the rupee amidst ongoing...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO