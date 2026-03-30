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Compared to others, rupee is doing absolutely fine: FM

Mon, 30 March 2026
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the country's economic fundamentals are strong, and compared to other emerging market economies, the Indian rupee is "absolutely going fine" against the US dollar. 

Since the commencement of the West Asia conflict on February 28, 2026, the rupee has depreciated by 4.1 percent to close at Rs 94.82 per USD on March 27, 2026. 

Replying to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha on rupee depreciation, Sitharaman said: "India's economy is strong, our fiscal situation is strong, and the entire world is praising our fiscal deficit management. Our forex reserves are solid."   

"Compared with other emerging economies, the rupee is doing fine (theek chal raha hai)...Absolutely going fine." 

In a written reply, Sitharaman said the rupee depreciation is not specific to INR, as since the beginning of the West Asia conflict, major Asian currencies have also depreciated. 

Certain peers, such as the South Korean Won, Thai Baht and Philippine Peso, have declined against the USD more than the rupee, by 4.6 percent, 5.5 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, she said. 

Replying to the question, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the value of the rupee is market-determined and is influenced by various factors. 

"The government and the RBI are keeping a close watch on the value of the rupee," he said. -- PTI

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