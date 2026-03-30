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Asia running low on oil; US, Europe next: Report

Mon, 30 March 2026
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As the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, blocking Middle Eastern oil from flowing to the rest of the world, countries are beginning to feel the bite of depleting oil stocks -- with Asia feeling the impact first as the shock moves westward, warned JPMorgan in a report released last week.

Typically, oil shipments from the Persian Gulf reach Asia first, in 10 to 20 days, before arriving in Europe and Africa in about 20 to 35 days, then finally to the United States after about 35 to 45 days.

Read the full story on CNN here. 

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