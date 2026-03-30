Army jawan dies after his rifle goes off accidentally

23:17





The soldier sustained injuries after his service rifle went off accidentally at the Army Regimental Centre in Srinagar, they said.





The officials said the jawan was rushed to nearby 92 Base Hospital of the Army where he was declared dead on arrival.





Proceedings under section 194 of BNSS have been initiated in this regard. Meanwhile, a police constable, who sustained injuries in accidental discharge of a weapon of his colleague in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar.





Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was working as a canteen boy at district police office Shopian, was critically injured when the service weapon of another constable went off accidentally. -- PTI

An Army jawan died on Monday due to injuries sustained in an accidental discharge of his service weapon in Srinagar, officials said.