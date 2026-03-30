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Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' earns Rs 1365 crore at box office

Mon, 30 March 2026
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Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" has crossed the magic number of Rs 1,023 crore in India in 11 days of its release and brought in another Rs 342 crore from the global box office. The film has earned Rs 1023 crore gross at the domestic box office and Rs 342 crore overseas. 

The India net box office collection currently stands at Rs 867 crore. The numbers were added by an increase in footfall over the weekend with the movie making Rs 42 crore on Friday, Rs 64 crore on Saturday and Rs 71 crore on Sunday in net earnings. Released on March 19, the film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. It is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 directorial "Dhurandhar". 

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on the Instagram handle, which featured the poster of the film with the collection written over it. "'Dhurandhar The Revenge ' owns the moment, the screen, and the world," read the caption. -- PTI

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