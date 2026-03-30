19 vessels with energy cargo for India stranded in Hormuz

23:01





At an inter-ministerial briefing on the fallout of developments in West Asia, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, said 10 foreign-flagged vessels with energy cargo for India are currently stranded.





These include 3 vessels with LPG, four crude oil tankers and three liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Besides these, there are Indian-flagged vessels.





These include three LPG tankers, one LNG carrier and four crude oil tankers.





One empty tanker is being filled with LPG.





The vessels were among the 500-odd ships that were struck in the narrow strait amid the widening West Asia conflict. So far, eight Indian flagged vessels have sailed out safely.





These include two LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, carrying a combined LPG cargo of about 94,000 tonnes, which safely transited the war-hit zone in the last couple of days, he said.





While BW TYR is proceeding towards Mumbai with an expected arrival on March 31, BW ELM is en route to New Mangalore with an estimated arrival date of April 1, he said. -- PTI

As many as 19 ships with LPG, crude oil and LNG meant for India are currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the escalating war in West Asia.