Woman trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand

15:37

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The incident occurred around 5 am when the woman, identified as Sita Devi, had gone to a forest near her residence at Jamu Harladih village under the Markacho Police Station limits to collect mahua flowers, a senior officer said.





"She was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the forest. Her body has been recovered and sent to the Koderma Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination," Markacho police station officer in-charge Nand Kishore Tiwari said.





Range Officer at the DFO office in Koderma, Ravindra Kumar, said the deceased's family has already been provided with ex gratia of Rs 25,000, while the rest of the compensation will be given after completion of formalities.





The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh as compensation in case of death due to an elephant attack.





Two persons, including a woman, were trampled to death by a wild elephant on Wednesday in Mariampur under the Koderma Police Station limits. -- PTI

A 55-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Sunday, the police said.