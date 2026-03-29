US: Massive protests erupt over Trump's policies

09:52

Large crowds across the United States participated in the 'No Kings' protests on Saturday, staging nationwide demonstrations against the policies of US President Donald Trump, the rising cost of living, and the ongoing war with Iran, CNN reported.





According to CNN, protests were held from coast to coast, with massive marches in major cities and smaller gatherings in suburban and rural areas across both traditionally Republican and Democratic states.





Demonstrators were seen chanting slogans, waving placards, and engaging in cultural expressions such as singing and dancing.





In New York City, protesters marched from Midtown Manhattan carrying signs opposing immigration enforcement, the Trump administration, and the conflict with Iran.





Meanwhile, in San Francisco, large groups assembled at Embarcadero Plaza and marched toward Civic Center Plaza, displaying a mix of American flags and banners supporting various causes, including Ukraine and transgender rights.





A major rally took place in St Paul, Minnesota, featuring a performance by rock legend Bruce Springsteen, who described Minnesota as 'an inspiration to the entire country'.





He also paid tribute to Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were killed by federal immigration agents earlier in January, this year.





"Your strength and your commitment told us that this is still America, and this reactionary nightmare and these invasions of American cities will not stand," Springsteen said as quoted by CNN.





Earlier this year, Alex Pretti and Renee Good were killed due to immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis, Minnesota, following which public scrutiny intensified against the federal tactics, making the incidents focal points in the broader national debate over immigration policy imposed by the Trump administration.





Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also strongly criticised federal immigration actions during his address, accusing the administration of deploying aggressive enforcement measures and praising residents for standing up for their communities.





"When the wannabe dictator in the White House sent his untrained, aggressive thugs to do damage to Minnesota, it was you, Minnesota, who stood up for your neighbours, who stood up for decency, who stood up for kindness," the Governor said, as quoted by CNN.





CNN further reported that these demonstrations mark the third wave of 'No Kings' protests, following two large-scale events last year that drew millions of participants.





The latest protests come amid concerns over economic challenges, including rising fuel prices and a slowing economy linked to the war in West Asia.





Meanwhile, in West Palm Beach, Florida, around 50 supporters of President Trump reportedly engaged in verbal confrontations with demonstrators, highlighting tensions surrounding the protests.





Overall, the protests remained largely peaceful, with widespread participation reflecting continued public dissent over government policies and economic issues, CNN reported. -- ANI





IMAGE: Demonstrators react as police officers release tear gas towards them outside a federal building after a 'No Kings' protest against US President Donald Trump's administration policies, in Los Angeles, California, on March 28, 2026. Photograph: Ringo Chiu/Reuters