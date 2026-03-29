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TN polls: DMK manifesto promises Rs 8,000 'Illatharasi' coupon scheme for women

Sun, 29 March 2026
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin on Sunday released his party's manifesto for the April 23 Assembly elections, and announced providing the "Illatharasi" coupon scheme worth Rs 8,000 for women to buy/replace household electronic goods. 

He promised to implement a number of welfare measures in different sectors including education, industry and farming should the DMK return to power and described his party's set of poll promises as a "superstar.". 

He said the coupon for women could be used to buy household gadgets like TV, refrigerator, washing machine, mixie, microwave oven, induction stove or electronic goods or replace them. 

"This new Illatharasi scheme will be implemented. Under this scheme, the women of families who don't come under the income tax bracket would be provided a one-time coupon worth Rs 8,000 to purchase these electronic goods from the shops in their places of residence," Stalin said. 

'Illatharasi' in Tamil literally translates to the "queen of the house," and in effect refers to a women head of the family. Announcing a slew of welfare measures targeting women, girl students, farmers and fishermen, he said "I have mentioned a few as a highlight." 

"Usually in Tamil Nadu elections the DMK election manifesto is the hero, but now Dravidian model 2.O's poll manifesto is the superstar," Stalin, who is confident of winning over 200 seats out of 234 in the April 23 election, said. -- PTI

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